It's hard to believe that we still have another month and a half until hurricane season is over in Louisiana. It's been a devastating time for our state, and some of our friends and neighbors in the southeastern part of Louisiana aren't even close to recovering from Hurricane Ida. It's heartbreaking to think that even a month later that some areas still don't even have the basic essentials of life. Horrible.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO