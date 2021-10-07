No. 19 Wake Forest visits Syracuse, looks to stay unbeaten

1 of 2

No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0 ACC) at Syracuse (3-2, 0-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Line: Wake Forest by 5.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Syracuse leads 6-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Wake Forest is ranked for the first time in two years and right now is in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Division of the ACC at 3-0. The Demon Deacons finish the season with consecutive games against UNC, NC State, Clemson and Boston College, and only the game against the No. 23 Wolfpack is at home, so a slipup now could prove costly later.

Syracuse needs a win to get back on track after losing at Florida State last week on a last-second field goal. Still, the Orange have already tripled their win total from last year and a victory over a ranked team would do wonders for the team’s collective psyche and keep them on pace to reach six wins to become bowl-eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

The Syracuse defense against the Wake Forest offense. The Orange’s 3-3-5 scheme tops the ACC in total defense (284.6 yards per game) and ranks fifth in scoring defense (20.8) while Wake Forest ranks second in points per game (38.2). Orange defensive lineman Cody Roscoe is third on the team in tackles (26) and leads with 5.5 sacks. Wake Forest has allowed just seven sacks and the Orange lead the ACC with 20.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: Redshirt sophomore QB Sam Hartman has completed 97 of 152 passes (64%) for 638 yards and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in nine straight games. He’s averaging 268.2 yards per game and has 13 TD passes with just two interceptions.

Syracuse: Dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader, in his first season with the Orange after transferring from Mississippi State, will be making his third straight start and is coming off his best performance so far. Shrader rushed for a career-high 137 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score in a 33-30 loss at Florida State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba has made 22 straight field goals, the longest active streak in the nation. His .905 career field goal percentage (67 of 74), is the highest in NCAA history. ... Syracuse tailback Sean Tucker has seven 100-yard games in 14 college games. He’s averaging 127.6 yards, tops in the ACC. ... Wake Forest’s rushing attack is led by Christian Beal-Smith, Justice Ellison and Christian Turner, who have combined to average 186 yards per game and have scored 11 rushing TDs.

