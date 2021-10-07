CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 Wake Forest visits Syracuse, looks to stay unbeaten

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0 ACC) at Syracuse (3-2, 0-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Line: Wake Forest by 5.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Syracuse leads 6-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Wake Forest is ranked for the first time in two years and right now is in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Division of the ACC at 3-0. The Demon Deacons finish the season with consecutive games against UNC, NC State, Clemson and Boston College, and only the game against the No. 23 Wolfpack is at home, so a slipup now could prove costly later.

Syracuse needs a win to get back on track after losing at Florida State last week on a last-second field goal. Still, the Orange have already tripled their win total from last year and a victory over a ranked team would do wonders for the team’s collective psyche and keep them on pace to reach six wins to become bowl-eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

The Syracuse defense against the Wake Forest offense. The Orange’s 3-3-5 scheme tops the ACC in total defense (284.6 yards per game) and ranks fifth in scoring defense (20.8) while Wake Forest ranks second in points per game (38.2). Orange defensive lineman Cody Roscoe is third on the team in tackles (26) and leads with 5.5 sacks. Wake Forest has allowed just seven sacks and the Orange lead the ACC with 20.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: Redshirt sophomore QB Sam Hartman has completed 97 of 152 passes (64%) for 638 yards and has thrown at least one touchdown pass in nine straight games. He’s averaging 268.2 yards per game and has 13 TD passes with just two interceptions.

Syracuse: Dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader, in his first season with the Orange after transferring from Mississippi State, will be making his third straight start and is coming off his best performance so far. Shrader rushed for a career-high 137 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score in a 33-30 loss at Florida State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba has made 22 straight field goals, the longest active streak in the nation. His .905 career field goal percentage (67 of 74), is the highest in NCAA history. ... Syracuse tailback Sean Tucker has seven 100-yard games in 14 college games. He’s averaging 127.6 yards, tops in the ACC. ... Wake Forest’s rushing attack is led by Christian Beal-Smith, Justice Ellison and Christian Turner, who have combined to average 186 yards per game and have scored 11 rushing TDs.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

#Unc#College Football#Clemson#American Football#Syracuse#Fanduel Sportsbook#The Atlantic Division#Acc#Nc State#Wolfpack#Florida State#Orange
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
