Cursed Cursive: Google’s new handwriting app is plagued with loading issues

Rumored for months, Google has finally sunsetted the free-standing Android TV remote app and replaced it with the built-in clicker that lives within the Google TV app on your phone. The update for Google TV on Android began rolling out over a week ago and it brought with it a very useful touchpad control that can, for the most part, replace your physical Google TV or Android TV remote. Personally, I’ve never used the old Android Remote app on my phone. I have a Chromecast with Google TV on my home television and the hardware remote has all but replaced my stock clicker that came with my Roku-toting TLC. However, after using the new built-in remote in the Google TV app, I think I may be ready to make the switch.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO