Cursed Cursive: Google’s new handwriting app is plagued with loading issues
When Google first announced its new handwriting app, Cursive, I was ecstatic. As someone who’s always kept a physical Bullet Journal to reflect and make decisions, the idea of finally having a viable solution to do so digitally, and on a Chromebook nonetheless, was very exciting to me. Up until now, I’d shifted almost entirely to Google services like Calendar, Tasks in Chat, and Keep in order to jot down my thoughts and keep in step with my goals.chromeunboxed.com
Comments / 0