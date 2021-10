The Denver Broncos offense has been good this season, but it could be better. The Broncos are averaging 25.3 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NFL. Pretty good. Denver has also converted nine field goal attempts, tied for the most in the NFL. That reflects well on kicker Brandon McManus, but it’s not a good sign that the offense has been stalling that often.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO