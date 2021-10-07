CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elfyn Evans excited about new hybrid rally car

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota Gazoo driver Elfyn Evans is looking forward to driving a new hybrid car in next season's World Rally Championship. The 32-year-old Welshman signed a new contract with the racing team on Thursday.

www.bbc.co.uk

