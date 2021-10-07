Elfyn Evans excited about new hybrid rally car

Elfyn Evans stormed into the lead of the Rally of Finland on Saturday as Sebastien Ogier, chasing an eighth world title, ended the day in fifth place despite being penalised -- for a loose helmet. Evans, behind the wheel of a Toyota, began the day in third place but swept four stages in the morning to take a firm grip on the event, widely regarded as the fastest on the circuit. The Welsh flyer leads Hyundai's Ott Tanak, who took three stages in the afternoon, by 9.1sec. That was enough for the Estonian to snatch second place from Irish teammate Craig Breen who is almost 20 seconds behind Evans.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO