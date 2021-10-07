Gale L. Bottomley, age 95 of Barryton, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home. He was born August 4, 1926 in Charlotte the son of Frederick and Myrta Bottomley. At a very young age, Gale enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. He served in the American Merchant Marine in Oceangoing Service during the period of Armed Conflict from December 7, 1941 to August 15, 1945. Following his honorable discharge, Gale worked in construction, worked different factory jobs and ended his career working maintenance for the Village of Barryton; a job he truly enjoyed.