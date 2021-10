BOSTON (CBS) – Marathon bombing survivor Robert Wheeler says he’s ready for the possibility of another sentencing trial to determine if convicted marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev once again receives the death penalty. Wheeler had just finished the race in 2013 when the bombs went off and he ran to help the injured. “It’s a betrayal to see someone commit heinous acts get joy out of life,” said Wheeler. Marc Fucarile lost a leg at the marathon finish line that day. He was outraged last year when a federal appeals court threw out the death penalty against Tsarnaev...

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO