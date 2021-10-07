Court Awards Qualified Immunity To Florida Deputy Who Arrested A Driver For An 'I EAT ASS' Window Decal

When the First Amendment meets a law enforcement officer's ability to be offended on the behalf of the general public, the First Amendment tends to lose. The ability to be a proxy offendee affords officers the opportunity to literally police speech. They're almost never in the right when they do this. But they almost always get away with it. That's why a Texas sheriff felt comfortable charging a person sporting a "FUCK TRUMP" window decal with disorderly conduct. That's why a Tennessee cop issued a citation for a stick-figures-in-mid-coitus "Making my family" window decal.