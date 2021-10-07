Sipping & Shopping Results in Big Support for Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

The pandemic was hard on all small businesses. However, woman- and minority-owned small businesses were disproportionately affected by COVID-19. A U.S. House of Congress Small Business Committee report found that Black ownership dropped 41% at the start of the pandemic, by far the largest hit on any racial group. Bloomberg Equality reported that Asian-owned businesses in Southern California were hit especially hard as they received lower rates in government assisted loans in comparison to other ethnic group’s businesses. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce conducted a study on the pandemic’s effect on small businesses and reported that female-owned businesses were disproportionately affected by the shutdown. Female owners who rated the state of their businesses' condition “very good” fell from 60% to 47% during the shutdown.

