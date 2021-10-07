CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sipping & Shopping Results in Big Support for Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Décor: Centerpieces were created by elementary school students. Leading Sponsors: JP Morgan Chase & Co, Petsmart and Valley Toyota Dealers. Notable Moment: Meka Allen, Director of Social Work at Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, gave an impassioned speech regarding her initial interaction with the organization as a client seeking assistance. Her heartfelt conversation detailed the many ways in which the team at Fresh Start helped her thrive. And, she announced that she will be earning her Doctorate this fall – an announcement that garnered tremendous applause from the audience.

