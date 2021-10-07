Here’s To Beer: Shawn Foxx’s Beer Blog Part 119!

In honour of Oktoberfest, I am cracking open some beer – but not just to sip on. The merits of beer extend well beyond just something to drink. Like wine, it is deeply flavourful, and the recent explosion of the beer market means there are some really exciting craft brews to try. While it pairs well with meat, beer can also be used in a more unexpected but wholly delicious way with fish and shellfish, to add funky acidity, or with sweet things such as chocolate and custard, to add deep, complex, malty notes.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO