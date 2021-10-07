Here’s To Beer: Shawn Foxx’s Beer Blog Part 119!
First off, my get-a-way to Montana was one of the most amazing and gratifying things of my life. It was beyond beautiful and idyllic. The sights never seemed real…. Like I was watching a movie in the first person and seeeing things that are only found in CGI technology. But, it was all very real and astonishing. I highly recommend going to extreme NW Montana and visiting Whitefish and then a short drive up into Glacier National Park. You’ll NEVER forget it.1057kokz.com
