City redrawing districts too; commission appointees include two West Seattleites

Another high-profile role for West Seattle-residing former mayor Greg Nickels, who currently co-chairs the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force. He is one of four people appointed to the Seattle Redistricting Commission, which will be redrawing council-district maps with the new information from the 2020 Census. (This is separate from the processes under way to redraw State Legislature and U.S. House district maps, recently noted here.) The city is spotlighting the commission membership as the group’s first meeting approaches next week. Nickels is one of two members appointed by Mayor Jenny Durkan, along with philanthropy professional Neelima Shah; earlier this year, the City Council appointed public-policy professional EJ Juárez (also a West Seattleite) and administrative-law judge Rory O’Sullivan. The commission will have a fifth member, appointed by these four. From the announcement, here’s what the five will do: