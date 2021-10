Virat Kohli will be looking for a fairytale ending to his leadership of India's Twenty20 team as he chases an elusive first major title at the World Cup. The 32-year-old Kohli will step down as T20 skipper after the 16-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman that starts on Sunday. The prolific run-scorer has also quit as captain of Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore and many have welcomed his decision to concentrate more on his batting. Kohli had been at the centre of growing speculation in recent months as the wait for success grew.

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO