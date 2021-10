2020 Homecoming Queen Emmy MIller crowns Ashlee Anderson as the 2021 Queen. Anderson is escorted by Nathaniel Summerow. All of the week’s fun events were a great lead for the buildup of the highly anticipated game against Claiborne. The Homecoming event, however, is what kept the crowd in their seats and speculation of who was going to win was the topic of conversation of the week for many young fans.