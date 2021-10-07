FIFA 22 Review

FIFA 21 to FIFA 22 might not seem like a big jump. What if we compare these two versions of the game side-by-side to see if the upgrade is worth it?. For the yearly football fans, they likely don’t need an incentive to upgrade. They just want the latest players, upgraded stats, and the usual FIFA Ultimate Team to get FIFA 22. For the casuals who just play through a simple match of football to get some fun out of it, is there anything worthwhile here? We can see this difference in comparison from YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO