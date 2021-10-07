CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 7th

By Heath Bradberg
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of our day, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the Concho Valley. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, with speeds up to 15 miles per hours from the south. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than usual, with highs in the low to mid 90s around the region. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have a few clouds moving into the viewing area. Temperatures will drop just the the 60s and winds will still be coming in from the south up to 15 miles per hour. For the last day of this work week, we are looking to have temperatures in the low to mid 90s for highs. A few clouds in the afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny. Slightly stronger winds from the south up to 20 miles per hour can also be expected. The weekend will be a bit warmer than average as well, with highs sticking in the 90s and sunny skies will also be here to stay. A bit of a cold front will move through late Sunday in the early Monday morning, which will drop the over night lows to the 50s again. A second cold front on Wednesday could give us a few spotty afternoon showers and highs will only be in the low to mid 80s, which is the average for highs this time of year.

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, October the 11th

A slight cool down for the start of the week. The start of the day was upper 40s and warmed up to mid 80s. Tuesday even warmer temperatures are expected into the low 90s. A few isolated storms could pop up ahead of the front on Wednesday. The warm air gives the area some instability and bring strong storms.
ENVIRONMENT
Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fishkill

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fishkill: Tuesday, October 12: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while
FISHKILL, NY
Whittier (NC) Weather Channel

Whittier Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whittier: Tuesday, October 12: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly sunny during
WHITTIER, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klst
Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel

Jonestown Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jonestown: Tuesday, October 12: Mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while
JONESTOWN, PA
Morrow (GA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morrow

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morrow: Tuesday, October 12: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Mostly sunny during the day; while
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 12th

For the rest of our Tuesday afternoon, we may want to keep a hold of our hats and those papers! Winds will be steady from the south around 20-25 mph and don’t look to let up until possibly tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area. A few places will only reach the mid 80s for highs. A bit more sunshine for the early afternoon hours, then more clouds rolling in later today. Later this evening, we are looking to have scattered showers and storms developing across the region. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy all day with scattered showers and storms associated with a rather unusual set up. Hurricane Pamela, which is off the west coast of Mexico, is expected to make a beeline into the region, which will be our rain showers and a few thunderstorms coming in. Later Thursday afternoon, we will have more sunshine and highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Cooler temperatures for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with highs only in the 70s and overnight lows dropping to the 40s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for the region as we head into the next week as well. More cloudy skies for Monday with temperatures only in the 70s for highs. Late afternoon and early evening showers could develop across the region as well.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy