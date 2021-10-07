KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, October 7th

For the rest of our Tuesday afternoon, we may want to keep a hold of our hats and those papers! Winds will be steady from the south around 20-25 mph and don’t look to let up until possibly tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area. A few places will only reach the mid 80s for highs. A bit more sunshine for the early afternoon hours, then more clouds rolling in later today. Later this evening, we are looking to have scattered showers and storms developing across the region. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy all day with scattered showers and storms associated with a rather unusual set up. Hurricane Pamela, which is off the west coast of Mexico, is expected to make a beeline into the region, which will be our rain showers and a few thunderstorms coming in. Later Thursday afternoon, we will have more sunshine and highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Cooler temperatures for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with highs only in the 70s and overnight lows dropping to the 40s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for the region as we head into the next week as well. More cloudy skies for Monday with temperatures only in the 70s for highs. Late afternoon and early evening showers could develop across the region as well.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 59 MINUTES AGO