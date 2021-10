I was sitting in the studio at KNAC and a listener kept calling requesting a local band called Razor's Edge. After about the fourth time I said, "That's it! Razor Rey!" I refined it to The Razor. To me it's always evoked that image of the razor blade on the cover of British Steel from Judas Priest. It was especially fun when I was introduced as Razor to Slash, as well as The Edge from U2. "Edge, Razor. Razor, Edge." Good times! I'm just glad we weren't a hippy-dippy station eating trail mix. I could have been The Raisin!

