Forks, WA

Clark “CB” Browing named 2021 Pioneer Logger

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pioneer Logger Award, in the beginning, in 1981, was awarded to “Pioneer Loggers” many of whom worked and remembered the days of springboards and the industries move from the misery whip to the first chain saws. The pioneer loggers are gone but the honor is still bestowed each year to an individual who embodies that spirit of hard, honest work. The award is sponsored by the West End Business and Professional Association.

