All Work and No Play is Not Good For the Soul

We are just a couple of months into the academic year, and this is when the students’ workload really picks up. Tests, essays, and midterms pile up as each teacher and professor assigns tasks that they consider the students’ priority. And while this is not done maliciously, it is the student’s job to balance their time between all these assignments and navigate through their busy schedule. This is the time when students forego their healthy eating habits, social interactions, and even rest. Yet these are essential for success in school and beyond. Today, we will discuss how you can alleviate some of the stress during the busiest times of the academic year and keep a healthy lifestyle.