Arthur Kaliyev’s hat-trick powers LA Kings’ 6-3 comeback victory vs. Ducks
After spotting the Anaheim Ducks with an early 3-0 and being severely outshot in the first period, the LA Kings went to work. Trevor Moore chipped the puck up-ice to Austin Wagner, who turned on the jets and beat Ducks’ netminder Anthony Stolarz with a beautiful backhand shot with just under a minute remaining in the opening period. The goal gave the Kings some momentum heading into the intermission, despite being outshot 17-7.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0