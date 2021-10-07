Flash flooding turns deadly in Alabama as heavy rain inundates Southeast
A flash flood emergency was declared for the Birmingham area Wednesday as the city received nearly a month's worth of rain. Days of torrential rainfall triggered widespread flooding across the Southeast, leaving at least four dead in Alabama, officials said, which has been hit particularly hard by the stormy pattern. And AccuWeather forecasters say more rain is on the way for the drenched region.www.accuweather.com
