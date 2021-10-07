Dr. Vartan Matiossian’s Book on ‘The Politics of Naming the Armenian Genocide’ Published

MAHWAH, N.J. – On October 27 at 7 p.m., noted scholar Khatchig Mouradian will discuss his new book, The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918, that challenges depictions of Armenians as passive victims of violence and subjects of humanitarianism, demonstrating the key role they played in organizing a humanitarian resistance against the destruction of their people. Piecing together hundreds of accounts, official documents, and missionary records, Mouradian presents a social history of genocide and resistance in wartime Aleppo and of a network of transit and concentration camps stretching from Bab to Ras ul-Ain and Der Zor. He ultimately argues that, despite the violent and systematic mechanisms of control and destruction in the cities, concentration camps, and massacre sites in this region, the genocide of the Armenians did not progress unhindered—unarmed resistance proved an important factor in saving countless lives.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO