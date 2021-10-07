CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Vartan Matiossian’s Book on ‘The Politics of Naming the Armenian Genocide’ Published

Cover picture for the articleI.B. Tauris, an imprint of Bloomsbury Publishing, has just released “The Politics of Naming the Armenian Genocide: Language, History, and ‘Medz Yeghern,’” by Vartan Matiossian, the first book in its new series “Armenians in the Modern and Early Modern World.”. This book, the result of ten years of painstaking research,...

#Armenian Genocide#Armenians#Politics#Armenian Language#Bloomsbury Publishing
