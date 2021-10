If you thought that the news that Marquez Valdes-Scantling was ruled out for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was bad enough, do I have even worse news for you. In another late-Friday injury announcement, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has broken the story that MVS will actually be put on short-term injured reserve, meaning that the Packers’ deep threat will miss at least the next three weeks as he rehabs his hamstring injury.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO