Sonoma County will hold a public hearing today to discuss the ongoing redistricting effort. Officials will dive into the recently released census results from 2020 as they look to take another step towards defining the boundaries of districts for the next decade. The board must adopt an ordinance that defines the county’s districts by December 15th. The board meeting is at 575 Administration Drive in Santa Rosa, and the topic will be presented at 9am.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO