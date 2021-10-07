Walker Hayes drops ‘Fancy Like’ video featuring Kesha
Monument Records’ singer/songwriter, and country music maverick, Walker Hayes drops a new video for juggernaut single “Fancy Like” featuring GRAMMY-nominated superstar Kesha. Shot in Los Angeles and directed by Rehman Ali, and produced by Magic Seed Productions, the video features Hayes and Kesha in a “Fancy Like” world of their own – tailgating, skateboarding, and dancing through the streets of LA. The video makes its broadcast debut with MTV and CMT on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, CMT, CMT Music and ViacomCBS Times Square billboards today (Thurs, Oct 7th).themusicuniverse.com
