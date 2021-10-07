CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Walker Hayes drops ‘Fancy Like’ video featuring Kesha

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonument Records’ singer/songwriter, and country music maverick, Walker Hayes drops a new video for juggernaut single “Fancy Like” featuring GRAMMY-nominated superstar Kesha. Shot in Los Angeles and directed by Rehman Ali, and produced by Magic Seed Productions, the video features Hayes and Kesha in a “Fancy Like” world of their own – tailgating, skateboarding, and dancing through the streets of LA. The video makes its broadcast debut with MTV and CMT on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, CMT, CMT Music and ViacomCBS Times Square billboards today (Thurs, Oct 7th).

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Mckenna
Person
Josh Jenkins
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Gretchen Wilson
Person
Kesha
Popculture

Walker Hayes Teams up With Carin Leon for Spanish 'Fancy Like' Remix

After the massive success of "Fancy Like," Walker Hayes is celebrating his smash hit with a new Spanish remix. Just in time for Amazon Music's Country Music Month in October, Hayes teamed up with Carin Leon for a reimagination of "Fancy Like," the first-ever collaboration of its kind. The song, which is out now, helps connect country music with regional Mexican music, something Amazon Music is celebrating with its "Whiskey & Tequila" playlist.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Miranda Lambert’s Pistol Annies To Release Christmas Album

Miranda Lambert announced this morning (9/30) that her trio Pistol Annies with Angeleena Presley and Ashley Monroe is releasing a Christmas album titled Hell Of A Holiday. Miranda posted to Instagram, “It’s gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y’all! @pistolannies first Christmas album will be out Oct 22 💚❤️🎄Preorder vinyl + CD at the link in my bio. Digital preorder + first song “Snow Globe” ❄️🌎 out at midnight ET tonight!”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Country Radio#Magic Seed Productions#Mtv Live#Mtvu
94.1 Duke FM

Walker Hayes calls “Fancy Like” a love song for normal people

Walker Hayes‘ career has had a big, big boost thanks to the viral success of “Fancy Like,” a move that was anything but calculated. The Alabama native is still blown away by how much the song has propelled him and his music, especially now. “This wasn’t supposed to happen to...
MUSIC
KTLO

“Y’all let's GOOOO”: Walker Hayes shares dance to new song “U Girl”

Walker Hayes is dropping a new song on Friday, and he already has a new dance for fans to learn. Though still riding the high of “Fancy Like,” Walker is gearing up to release “U Girl,” another bop that features an all-new TikTok dance.Walker teased “U Girl” on TikTok last month, promising that he and daughter Lela would “work up the official moves,” and now, he’s delivering on that promise.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newspressnow.com

The Shuffle: Please stop 'Fancy Like'

If I could time travel, one of my top five options would be to go into the Applebee’s boardroom earlier this year and bribe the person who pitched the chain’s latest commercial to not show up. If you’ve turned on a TV or watched a YouTube video, then you, like...
MUSIC
country1025.com

Jonas Brothers, Walker Hayes To Perform At CMT Special

CMT today (10/8) revealed its all-star lineup of performers for the 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year,” airing live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 9p/8c on CMT. The 2021 honorees Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs will all perform during...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Star-studded performers revealed for 2021 ‘CMT Artists of the Year’

CMT has revealed its all-star lineup of performers for the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year special, airing live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 9 pm ET on CMT. The celebration promises to be an unforgettable night, with a stacked lineup of solo performances from...
MUSIC
KLAW 101

Remember When Lauren Alaina Released Her Debut Album, ‘Wildflower’?

Lauren Alaina didn't waste any time after her run on American Idol. Just under five months later, she dropped her debut album, Wildflower; the record arrived on Oct. 11, 2011. After her second-place finish to Scotty McCreery during the TV singing competition's 10th season, Alaina signed with Universal Music Group (specifically, Mercury Nashville, Interscope Records and 19 Recordings). "Like My Mother Does," which Alaina sang during the Idol finale, became the album's first single, and while it only made it to the Top 40 on the country chart, it peaked in the Top 20 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
CMT

CMT INTERVIEW: Reba McEntire Celebrates “Having Fans From 2 To 92” On ‘Revived Remixed Revisited’

“Having fans from age 2 to 92 is a good problem to have,” says Reba McEntire, on an early morning Zoom call, regarding her just-released Revived Remixed Revisited triple-album that reimagines top hits from her four-decade catalog of iconic country songs. McEntire is a music superstar whose renown expands across ages and mediums. She’s a renowned vocalist whose mid-80s breakout into stardom also, via the video for 1986’s “Whoever In New England,” catapulted her into the global mainstream spotlight. Furthermore, her work in the 2000s as a sitcom star with a self-titled television program expanded her star power from stage to screen. Now, as an artist with three generations of fans who all have unique connections to various aspects of her performance excellence, the time was likely right for her to revive, remix, and revisit her incredible slate of music. To a room of journalists, McEntire took a half-hour to answer questions, offer reflections, and highlight just how profoundly impacted she was by having such an intriguing way to reconnect with her legendary material.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy