Warm October temperatures continue, with a few more 80s on the way

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Those craving crisp, pumpkin-spice sipping fall temperatures will have to wait at least another week or two in West Michigan. The first week of October has been marked with plenty of clouds, some rain and warmer than average temperatures. Considering average highs in the first week of October are in the upper 60s, it's a bit peculiar West Michigan has yet to see a day with highs below 70 degrees this month.