Has your decades-long relationship suddenly come to a screeching halt? What is known as “gray divorce” in couples over 50 is on the rise. Since 1990, these divorce rates have doubled in the U.S. And now? Researchers expect the number of later-life divorces to triple by the year 2030. What has caused this dramatic rift in relationships that have withstood the pressure of collapsed economies and child raising? There are a lot of different reasons, and they all link back to new perceptions of self and the shifting expectations of a society in transformation.

1 DAY AGO