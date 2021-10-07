CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

LETTER:Address taxes

By Letters to the Editor
Peninsula Daily News
 6 days ago

Several corporations and wealthy individuals are paying zero tax, legally. Deductions and shelters are provided by law in order to reduce line 15 on their 1040s. Any percentage increase in taxes on zero dollars is, well, you do the math. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should look inward; she belongs to a special,...

www.peninsuladailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mukilteobeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: City should not raise property taxes by 1%

Given the financial challenges that some in our community are facing and the continued inflation overall in our economy, there is no need for the City to collect an additional 1% in property taxes. The reserves are double what is required by adopted policy and City income is projected to increase in 2022.
BUSINESS
Rappahannock News

Letter: Piedmont needs a supervisor to address broadband

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. We’ve known for some time that our kids need broadband for their school work but COVID-19 brought it home in a spectacular way. If ever there was a time to address this, it’s now when outside funding is available. Yet our Piedmont representative abstained on the vote. Our kids deserve better. We need a supervisor who wants to get things done. Please vote for Cliff Miller on Nov. 2.
INTERNET
northcoastcitizen.com

Letter: Response to Reeves letter

In the September 28th print edition of the Herald Ms. Debbi Reeves of Tillamook asked a reasonable and pertinent question: why no attention was paid by the White House to certain opinions she found on the internet. She asked "Can anyone tell me why?" I would like to supply an answer to her question.
TILLAMOOK, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
northcoastcitizen.com

Letter: A letter to Congressman Schrader

The Tillamook County Democratic Central Committee (TillCoDems) is writing to you with an extreme sense of urgency regarding the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill and the Build Back Better Act reconciliation bill that Congress will be voting on this week and in coming weeks. While we understand that the...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Proposed tax levy is dangerously low

On Tuesday, Sept. 21 the Scott County Board of Commissioners approved a maximum levy increase of 3.99% for property taxes payable in 2022. While all five commissioners voted to approve this maximum levy amount, in watching the board meeting it was obvious that commissioners were looking for the final levy increase — to be voted on Dec. 4 — to be lower than the preliminary 3.99% they approved. Several commissioners specifically said they wanted to see the final levy lower than 3.99%.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Peninsula Daily News

POINT OF VIEW: Proposed IRS policy concerning

Death and taxes are both inevitable, according to Benjamin Franklin. While paying taxes is never enjoyable, they do serve a purpose of providing and maintaining essential infrastructure, public spaces and human services. As a community bank, we know that healthy communities require investments. First Fed has given over $5 million...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lancaster Online

Proposal addresses nuclear waste (letter)

House Resolution 1524 (Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act), currently proposed in Congress, is pretty important if we want nuclear power to become a more acceptable way to produce power. It’s an amazing way of generating power that is highly efficient, and, as technology gets better, the already minimal risk level will continue to decline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Envision Shelton aldermen candidates offer plans for low taxes with smart management

Voters in the upcoming election have the opportunity to choose a new Bipartisan slate of Aldermen who will put the needs of the citizens of Shelton first. This starts with preserving our long history of low taxes. Our opponents for Aldermen have allowed many decisions to be made over the last few years that have put that history at risk, including spending down our $12 million general fund surplus to virtually nothing.
SHELTON, CT
AccountingWEB

How Private Letter Rulings are Useful to Tax Pros

While not precedential, private letter rulings (PLRs) are often an important element in one’s tax research for a particular client. There are many issues that the IRS will not address in a private letter ruling. These are usually tax technical or factual in the nature. The taxpayer asking for the ruling needs to be identified to the IRS.
PERSONAL FINANCE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Rich will always avoid taxes, regardless of any new policy

Regarding “Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate” (Sept. 18): In my opinion, taxing the rich to increase revenue is an incorrect liberal belief. When taxes are raised on them, the rich just move their taxable assets to non-taxable assets. Thus, no additional revenue is raised.
HEALTH
Reading Eagle

Letter: Lowering tax rates can bring in more revenue

It is amazing that politicians and the press cannot understand the difference between tax rate and tax revenue. The data is evident going back to the early 20th century. Under Presidents Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge, tax rates for the wealthiest Americans were cut from 73% to 24% between 1921 and 1928. Revenue collected from that group increased from $210 million in 1921 to $650 million in 1928. More than three times as much.
INCOME TAX
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: Continued mismanagement will eventually lead to higher taxes

The letters coming from the RTC candidates for Board of Aldermen are getting almost comical. The latest from 3rd Ward candidate Cris Balamaci could have been titled “An Ode to the Early 1990s.” The only things missing were references to flannel shirts and Kurt Cobain. This letter shows how antiquated the views of the current administration are. They are pointing to successes from 30 years ago like it happened last week.
SHELTON, CT
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Taxes are passed onto consumers

It is not possible to only tax the rich. The cost of all taxes is passed on to the final consumer! Those who produce raw materials charge their customers enough to ensure a profit and taxes are one of the costs that must be covered. Then, on down the line, manufactures, wholesalers, retailers all add their tax burden to the price of the product and the customer ends up paying all of the taxes! Yet people still buy into the claims of crooked politicians that the “rich” will be paying the bill? Where is the logic in that? We are about to face the worst inflation in years because of unchecked spending by our government. I remember when earning $100 a week was great pay! That was before the War on Poverty, and the Great Society, neither of which cured any social problems, though they did enrich politicians and those they favored! Wake up! Donald Trump may have been rude and Tweeted mean things, but were you better off when he was President, or now?
BUSINESS
Record-Journal

Letters to the Editor

I have known Janet Morganti for many years and can think of no one better to join the Planning and Zoning Committee. During her time volunteering for the Economic Development Commission I will never forget the dedication and genuine concern she showed in seeing Durham’s businesses succeed. Personally, thanks to the EDC and all of her efforts planning Small Business Saturday, I experienced record sales at my business, The Relaxation Room.
DURHAM, CT
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Byers, Cousens votes on housing tax were disappointing

To the editor -- I was dismayed at the Yakima City Council when Mayor Byers and Deputy Mayor Cousens voted against the affordable housing sales tax. The city has a very ambitious housing action plan developed in response to the current housing crisis. Homelessness is on the rise; rent increases are pricing seniors out of their homes and 31% of city residents are rent burdened.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy