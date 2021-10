Carter BloodCare is one step closer to opening a location in McKinney. The McKinney Planning & Zoning Commission agreed to rezone about 24 acres from a planned development district to a local commercial district to allow for the use of a clinic at the northwest corner of Eldorado Parkway and the west side of Central Expressway. This is the same shopping center where Trader Joe’s is located. Carter BloodCare plans to occupy the space next to Home Consignment Center in this area.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO