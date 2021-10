Gloria Woitte, age 96, of New Ulm, passed away on Sunday, October 3, at her home at the Woodstone Senior Living Community in New Ulm. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, October 11, at the Cambria Presbyterian Church in Cambria. Visitation will be from 3-6 pm on Sunday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home- North Chapel in New Ulm and continue from 12-1pm on Monday at the church in Cambria.