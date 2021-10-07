In 'The Rescue' a perilous underwater mission in focus

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Rescue” is the fullest, most detailed and most heart-pounding documentary portrait of just how a global coalition — and a handful of cave-diving hobbyists — swam the trapped Thai soccer team to safety after 16 days stuck inside the Tham Luang cave in 2018. It was trying just to reach the boys, a 2 1/2 hour dive from the mouth of the cave, and harder still to get them out. “The Rescue" Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo” — and critical raves suggest it may return them again to the Academy Awards. National Geographic releases “The Rescue” in theaters Friday.

Few things unite the world like a rescue, and the hope it provides for a return to normalcy. And few things are as potentially callous as the media swarming on a story that could end in disaster. The tension between optimism and opportunism is at the heart of “The Rescue,” the latest documentary from Academy Award-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. The focus here is the Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue in Thailand, which gripped international attention during June and July 2018—and which has since been so seized upon by various studios, streamers, and production companies that a documentary like “The Rescue” struggles to find its footing.
