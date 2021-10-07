CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stir To Be Different A Major Factor Of Growth Of The Hepatitis B Vaccines Market

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHepatitis B refers to an infectious disease that is caused by hepatitis B virus. Symptoms of this disease are not visible in initial stages and develop after few weeks only. Hepatitis B virus is transmitted by exposure to infectious blood or body fluids of an infected person. This disease may even occur from the birth. Hepatitis B may be caused by blood transfusions, healthcare setting, sharing razors and dialysis. Hepatitis B vaccine refers to a vaccine that is developed for prevention of hepatitis B virus infection. Hepatitis B vaccine consists of viral envelope proteins and hepatitis B surface antigens (HBsAg). Hepatitis B vaccine is produced by using yeast cells.

