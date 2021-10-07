CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 40% of Global Functional Films Sales to Concentrate in East Asia: FMI Analysis

 5 days ago

The FMI survey on the functional films market offers insights into primary factors impacting the growth trajectory. The report also presents comprehensive demand outlook, identifying growth opportunities across key segments in terms of product type, and end use industry. Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As per a study conducted by...

LED Lighting Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "LED Lighting Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 84 Billion in 2020. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a cost-effective and energy-efficient lighting device that illuminates when electric current passes through it. These lights offer durability and a long lifespan and are available in a wide range of colors. Besides this, they are eco-friendly, utilize lesser energy than traditional bulbs, have low heat output, do not contain any toxic elements, and offer more than 40 times the average life of conventional lights. Owing to these benefits, these devices are commonly used in various electronic gadgets, display boards, automobiles, etc.
MARKETS
Digital Transformation Market Value, Trends, Forecast, Analysis, Competitor Strategies, Business Opportunities and Impact of COVID-19

As per the digital transformation market research report, the global market for digital transformation is projected to grow swiftly by US$817.05 billion by 2025. According to analysts, the increasing number of mobile devices as well as advanced communication and networking infrastructure will drive the market growth during the forecast period 2019–2025. The digital transformation market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global digital transformation market and its deployment, organization size, region, vertical, and technology segments. The lack of skill set along with strict rules of the ICT sector are the elements that could influence the digital transformation market advancement throughout the forecast period 2019–2025. The digital transformation market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the digital transformation market.
MARKETS
Remote Sensing Technology Market Report Growth by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The remote sensing technology is used for military and police as it can identify, measure or analyze objects without coming into direct contact with them. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that anticipates major hike for the remote sensing technology market with 10% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is expected to grow by the US $ 18 bn by the end of the forecast period.
MARKETS
Detergent Alcohol Market to 2027: Top 10 Companies, Trends, Growth Factors, Global Industry Overlook during Forecast Period

Detergent Alcohols Market are derived from petrochemical and natural sources and are used across industries including household detergent, lubricant, and industrial cleaner due to its amphipathic nature. The product functions as a derivative for several household detergent products like hard surface and laundry cleaners. The global detergent alcohol market, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 6.5%, surpassing a valuation of USD 11 billion during the forecast period (2017-2025). It possesses surfactant properties and is used to clean fabrics and metal surfaces. The soaring awareness regarding the maintenance of hygiene is promoting the market growth across the globe. The increased need to control dirt borne diseases and harmful bacteria will augment the demand for the product in the global market.
MARKETS
Curtain Walls Global Industry by Regions, Type & Applications During 2020-2027

The soaring construction of high-rise buildings is predicted to bolster the curtain wall market in 2020. The construction reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for progress. A 9.2% CAGR is estimated to fortify the global market in the forecast period. The initiation of several large...
CONSTRUCTION
Water Treatment System Market is projected to value around US$ 112 Bn in 2030

The global water treatment market is fragmented with several large companies competing against many local and regional competitors. As worldwide population is expected to reach around 9.7 billion by 2050, it has become increasingly important to yield more with less resources. As the water treatment market continues to encounter squeezing pressures, particularly due to impacts of severe climate change, governments across the world are focusing on improving resilience and sustainability of water treatment systems.
INDUSTRY
Extrusion Coating Market | Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2027

The key players in the global extrusion coating market include Borealis AG (Austria), Celanese Corporation (USA), DowDuPont (USA), Eastman Chemical Company (USA), Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (USA.), Reliance Industries Limited (India), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and Solvay SA (Belgium).
MARKETS
Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS) Market Size, Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Industry Segments, Demand, Future Prospects and Regional Outlook 2027

Predictive emission monitoring systems (PEMS) are programming-based systems. It is used to give accurate and effective estimates related to emissions. PEMS uses a different numerical model that uses different measures the details like temperature flow factor as input information. And you must know that emission monitoring process systems are hardware-based systems. These hardware-based program systems are mainly used in multiple manufacturing industries. In the market, PEMS is considered a powerful option in an alternative to emission monitoring process systems. It is used by many natural controllers for recording & observing plant emissions.
MARKETS
Digital Display Advertising Market is Booming Worldwide | ReportGarden, SocialHi5, Lead to Conversion, SevenAtoms

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Digital Display Advertising Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Display Advertising market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Sodium Chloride Market is expected to rise at 4.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

The sodium chloride market is projected to showcase a moderate growth rate of 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 – 2031 as per the analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market will be driven by rising demand from various industries including chemicals, food and beverages, oil and gas, industrial, deicing, and water-treatment.
BUSINESS
Configuration Management Market Trends, Growth Forecast, Business Revenue, Industry Leaders and Impact of COVID-19

The configuration management market is anticipated to grow by US$3.7 Billion by 2025 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The global configuration management market is driven by continuous advancement in technology as well as very well-developed IT infrastructure across organizations operating in different regions around the world. These factors have helped shape the configuration management market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the configuration management market could also face challenges such as challenging deployment processes as well as lack of technically sound professionals. The details covered in the configuration management market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the configuration management market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested configuration management market players to plan business strategies accordingly.
MARKETS
Vitrified Tiles Market - Factors Driving Growth Post 2020: Forecast 2027

Rapid growth in the construction sector is one of the major factors driving the vitrified tiles market. High demand for residential and non-residential buildings has a significant impact on the demand for vitrified tiles, as they are used in the flooring and walls of the buildings. Vitrified tiles are often used as a substitute to marble and granite flooring. Also, in addition, increasing population & urbanization, and rising incomes from economic growth boost the demand for the construction market in various regions, which has propelled rapid growth for the vitrified tiles market.
CONSTRUCTION
Industrial Vision Market Report 2021-2030: Size, Product, Regions, Company Analysis And Forecast by 2027

The data experts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have conducted a thorough analysis of the global Industrial Vision Market. As per the analysis, the market is projected to hold a value of USD 11 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The ability to be able to perform various preprocessing and segmentation algorithms is anticipated to be a pivotal factor driving the global industrial vision market 2020.
ELECTRONICS
Indoor Location Market projected to reach $19.7 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 22.9%

According to a new market research report "Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, RFID), Application (Emergency Response Management, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Indoor location market size to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 19.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the increasing number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags; the growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, Point of Sale (PoS) devices, and digital signage; the proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based app among customers and the inefficiency of the GPS technology in the indoor environment are driving the adoption of the Indoor location market across the globe.
MARKETS
Viral Inactivation Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the viral inactivation market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the viral inactivation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%-13%. In this market, kits and reagents is the largest segment by product, whereas pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are largest by end user. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant expenditure on research and development activities by the government and companies.
MARKETS
Melamine adhesives Market Segment Leading & Anticipated to Dominance Over 2020 to 2027

Melamine adhesives Market are synthesized by combination of melamine with formaldehyde. Characteristic features exhibited by melamine adhesives such as high moisture durability, greater flexibility, and fire & heat resistance make it more preferable over its counterparts. In addition to this, relatively low cost of the melamine based adhesives increases its competitiveness in the adhesives market. Melamine based adhesives find their applications in vast number of industries, wherein the key industries are building & construction, automotive, household, packaging, and others. Among these, the building & construction industry is driving the growth of market due to rising demand of adhesives for making construction materials. During the forecast period the demand from construction industry estimated to head north. Apart from building & construction industry, global automotive industry production is growing at Y-o-Y of 9%, fueled by rising light weight vehicle production. The materials used in complex and high risk industrial applications such as high pressure and temperature processes are preferably bound together by melamine based adhesives. Collectively, considering the trend it has been estimated that the global melamine based adhesive market may grow at double digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2020–2027.
MARKETS
Sandwich Panel Market Global Key Vendors, Manufacturers, Suppliers and Analysis Market Report 2027

The sandwich panels market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period 2018 - 2023. The global sandwich panels market is driven by high demand among real estate developers along with the construction of special economic zones and commercial buildings. These factors have helped shape the sandwich panels market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the sandwich panels market could also face challenges such as lack of awareness about energy efficient solutions. The details covered in the sandwich panels market report cover all the aspects of the industry. sandwich panels market analysts have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested sandwich panels market players to plan growth strategies accordingly.
INDUSTRY
The Construction Adhesive And Sealant Market Expected to Retain Dominance & Grow at an Encouraging CAGR to 2027

The Construction Adhesive And Sealant Market garners substantial traction worldwide. The market growth attributes to the huge consumption of adhesive and sealant materials across the construction industry. Besides, rising application areas of adhesive & sealant materials in DIY construction projects drive the growth of the market significantly. Moreover, growing infrastructure development projects across the globe escalate the market valuation to furthered height, creating tremendous market demand.
CONSTRUCTION
Specialty Silicone Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Share, Forecast to 2027

Specialty Silicones are used in wide range of end-user industries owing to its excellent properties such as thermal stability, low toxicity, low chemical reactivity, and heat and water resistance among others. The rising demand for skin and healthcare products coupled with the increased application in construction, automobile, electronics, fertilizer and chemical manufacturing among others are also significantly contributing to the growth of the market.
AGRICULTURE

