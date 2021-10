The Steel Market is estimated to be valued at USD 963.6 million by 2023 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.84% during the forecast period. Steel is widely used in various industries. On similar lines, the global steel industry is influenced by various factors in the end-use industries. The increasing investments in construction activities, and growing demand in the automotive industry are driving the demand for steel. The construction industry is the leading end-use industry for steel, it accounted for more than 50% of the global steel consumption in 2017. As the activities in the private construction are increasing along with increasing spending in construction across the globe. The overall sales revenue of the construction industry is projected to surpass USD 10 trillion by 2020.

