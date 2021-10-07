Radiopharmaceuticals Market is poised to expand at over 4.66% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031

Market Research Future (MRFR) experts state that the Global Synthetic Zeolites Market is expected to have a successful run throughout the forecast period (2020-2027). The market expansion is the result of increasing demand for detergents, growing hygiene awareness among consumers, and rising refining output. Moreover, escalating need for natural products in pet litters, agriculture, and concrete industries is touted to buoy the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, low-cost and non-toxicity of synthetic zeolites make them desirable to be used for antimicrobial protection including bacteria, yeasts, and spores. Also, growth of the detergent industry is estimated to play a stellar role in the growth of the synthetic zeolites market in coming years. Apart from this, stringent regulations regarding environment protection by numerous governments open up many avenues for the use of these products in many industries. Increasing water treatment activities have also propelled the market to a large extent.

