Cancer

Radiopharmaceuticals Market is poised to expand at over 4.66% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031

 5 days ago

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), driven by rising cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, radiopharmaceutical market registered steady year-on-year growth at 4.90% CAGR in 2021. Increasing development of radioisotopes to curb the cases of cancer have propelled the market demand, topping a valuation of US$ 6,107.2 Mn in 2021. Rising cases of prostate and breast cancer, especially in developed countries including the U.S., the U.K., and Germany, have increased the application of radiopharmaceuticals.

