Hydraulic Pumps Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.4% During 2018 - 2028

According to a new market research report "Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, RFID), Application (Emergency Response Management, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Indoor location market size to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 19.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the increasing number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags; the growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, Point of Sale (PoS) devices, and digital signage; the proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based app among customers and the inefficiency of the GPS technology in the indoor environment are driving the adoption of the Indoor location market across the globe.
