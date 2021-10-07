CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairy Processing Equipment Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global dairy processing equipment market size reached a value of US$ 9.6 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during forecast period.

Onshore Wind Energy Market 2021: Current Scenario, Size, Share, Current Scenario, Demand Forecast, Business Trends, Financial Outlet, Company Overview And Industry Trends

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked research report on Onshore Wind Energy Market. The onshore wind energy market is expected to witness ~ 27% CAGR during the forecast period. Market Highlights. The demand for clean energy resources is increasing owing to the increased demand for electricity, and upcoming regulations...
Extrusion Coating Market | Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2027

The key players in the global extrusion coating market include Borealis AG (Austria), Celanese Corporation (USA), DowDuPont (USA), Eastman Chemical Company (USA), Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (USA.), Reliance Industries Limited (India), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and Solvay SA (Belgium).
Marine Engine Market 2021 High Revenue Growth, Regional Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Product Information, Industry Environment and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global marine engine market is estimated to expand at 4.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 (forecast period). The report highlights the market opportunities and market implications that emerged as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marine Engines Market are machines used to provide...
Underwater Signaling Devices Market By Industry (Oil & Gas, Marine, Adventure & Tourism) and By Type (Visual Underwater Signaling Devices, Audible Underwater Signaling Devices) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Underwater Signaling Devices Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Underwater signaling devices are used as a means of communication between divers engaged...
Automotive Glass Bonding Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

Automotive Glass Bonding Market size is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026. With the growing demand for vehicles in various sectors such as transporting and commercial, the automotive glass bonding market is witnessing an increase in demand. Whereas, one of the most crucial aspects of glass-to-glass or glass-to-metal bonding is the use of adhesive or sealants to make the joint load-bearing. They had the strength, the flexibility for bonding two materials with very different expansion coefficients, and could seal against moisture. Delay in curing time of adhesives will create few hurdles for the automotive glass bonding market as the manufacturing plants are not running on its full potential.
Pregnancy Products Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Abbott, Expansxience Laboratories, Nine Naturals

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Pregnancy Products Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Pregnancy Products Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Pregnancy Products Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Styrenic Polymers Market 2020 - Trends, Profit Growth, Size, Share, Analysis by Top Players, Future Plans and Forecast by 2027

Styrenic Polymers are a group of end plastic products with styrene as the central component. The group is quite unique as it does not have a specific melting. This provides faster processing of these polymers with high dimensional stability and excellent mechanical properties. The global styrenic polymers market can expect 5% CAGR during the forecast period during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report on the same claimed that the possibility to cross the anticipated valuation by the end of 2025 is quite high for the market.
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market 2021: Huge Revenue Growth by Key Players, Size, Industry Scope, High Revenue Growth, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

TPEs are a special group of polymers that are flexible like vulcanized rubber and processible like thermoplastics. Shock absorption, easy sterilization, dimensional stability, chemical and thermal resistance, and flexibility are some of the important performance characteristics of TPEs. These elastomers can be processed by extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, and heat welding. TPE processing is rapid and highly economical as it does not require compounding or the addition of any reinforcing agents or stabilizers. The global thermoplastic elastomers market has been segmented, by product, into vulcanizate thermoplastic, styrenic block copolymer thermoplastic, polyurethane thermoplastic, polyamide thermoplastic, olefin thermoplastic, and others. The vulcanizate thermoplastic segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. This product exhibits properties such as high fatigue resistance, elastic recovery within a wide temperature range, abrasion resistance, thermal and electric insulation, and flame resistance. Due to these properties, the product finds application in the automotive, building and construction, and household appliances industries. The increasing product demand in the automotive industry and rapid industrialization in developing economies are likely to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Digital Transformation Market Value, Trends, Forecast, Analysis, Competitor Strategies, Business Opportunities and Impact of COVID-19

As per the digital transformation market research report, the global market for digital transformation is projected to grow swiftly by US$817.05 billion by 2025. According to analysts, the increasing number of mobile devices as well as advanced communication and networking infrastructure will drive the market growth during the forecast period 2019–2025. The digital transformation market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global digital transformation market and its deployment, organization size, region, vertical, and technology segments. The lack of skill set along with strict rules of the ICT sector are the elements that could influence the digital transformation market advancement throughout the forecast period 2019–2025. The digital transformation market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the digital transformation market.
Vitrified Tiles Market - Factors Driving Growth Post 2020: Forecast 2027

Rapid growth in the construction sector is one of the major factors driving the vitrified tiles market. High demand for residential and non-residential buildings has a significant impact on the demand for vitrified tiles, as they are used in the flooring and walls of the buildings. Vitrified tiles are often used as a substitute to marble and granite flooring. Also, in addition, increasing population & urbanization, and rising incomes from economic growth boost the demand for the construction market in various regions, which has propelled rapid growth for the vitrified tiles market.
Phosphate Market | Industry Improvement Status and Outlook by Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors Till 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the global phosphate market 2020 through the analysis period till 2023. The alterations in phosphate market estimates due to COVID 19 pandemic is offered in the report. The phosphate industry can thrive due to growing utility of fertilizers in modern agricultural practices. The rise in utility of phosphate in the booming food and beverage sector, especially the meat segment, can contribute to the market surge. The management for kidney stone is one of the major pharmaceutical application of phosphate. The increase cases of renal issues can favor the phosphate market growth in the near future.
Industrial Vision Market Report 2021-2030: Size, Product, Regions, Company Analysis And Forecast by 2027

The data experts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have conducted a thorough analysis of the global Industrial Vision Market. As per the analysis, the market is projected to hold a value of USD 11 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The ability to be able to perform various preprocessing and segmentation algorithms is anticipated to be a pivotal factor driving the global industrial vision market 2020.
Remote Sensing Technology Market Report Growth by Technology, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The remote sensing technology is used for military and police as it can identify, measure or analyze objects without coming into direct contact with them. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that anticipates major hike for the remote sensing technology market with 10% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is expected to grow by the US $ 18 bn by the end of the forecast period.
Orchard Management Software Market to Develop New Growth Story | Hectre, Agworld, Granular

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Orchard Management Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Orchard Management Software market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Orchard Management Software industry as...
Ride Sharing Market Research Report 2021 | Upcoming Market Growth, Global Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Development Strategy, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027

Ride-Sharing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The global ride sharing market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the market are highlighted in the report. Ride sharing services are on an upward trajectory since the proliferation of mobile applications and easy access to internet. The access to modes of transportation during odd times has driven its demand in cities.
The Construction Adhesive And Sealant Market Expected to Retain Dominance & Grow at an Encouraging CAGR to 2027

The Construction Adhesive And Sealant Market garners substantial traction worldwide. The market growth attributes to the huge consumption of adhesive and sealant materials across the construction industry. Besides, rising application areas of adhesive & sealant materials in DIY construction projects drive the growth of the market significantly. Moreover, growing infrastructure development projects across the globe escalate the market valuation to furthered height, creating tremendous market demand.
Emergency Hospital Beds Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Invacare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Novum Medical Products

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Emergency Hospital Beds Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Emergency Hospital Beds Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Emergency Hospital Beds Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market By End User (Automotive, Power Generation, Transportation) and By Application (Rust Cleaning Agent, Degreaser, Defoamer) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Chemicals used for the...
SOC-as-a-Service Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2031

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new market research report on social employee recognition systems. The report has been titled, Global SOC-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Analysis, Forecast. Long-term contracts with large enterprises and private companies are likely to aid the expansion of business revenues, and innovation in the industry will enable social employee recognition system vendors to reach out to new potential customers in emerging markets. These factors are expected to help the global market for social employee recognition systems observe stellar growth in next few years.
Synthetic Zeolites Market, Performance, Feasibility Key Players, Consumption Status, Production, Regions, Report to 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) experts state that the Global Synthetic Zeolites Market is expected to have a successful run throughout the forecast period (2020-2027). The market expansion is the result of increasing demand for detergents, growing hygiene awareness among consumers, and rising refining output. Moreover, escalating need for natural products in pet litters, agriculture, and concrete industries is touted to buoy the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, low-cost and non-toxicity of synthetic zeolites make them desirable to be used for antimicrobial protection including bacteria, yeasts, and spores. Also, growth of the detergent industry is estimated to play a stellar role in the growth of the synthetic zeolites market in coming years. Apart from this, stringent regulations regarding environment protection by numerous governments open up many avenues for the use of these products in many industries. Increasing water treatment activities have also propelled the market to a large extent.
