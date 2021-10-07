CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bus Bar Trunking Systems Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Of 6.6% During 2018-2026

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new research report on global bus bar trunking systems market by Persistence Market Research, only low and medium voltage bus bar trunking systems have been covered for in-depth analysis. It is expected that, the low voltage bus bar trunking systems segment will drive the growth of the bus bar trunking systems market, in terms of both, volume and value. The approximately US$ 5 billion market for bus bar trunking systems is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.6% during 2018-2026, as indicated by the PMR report.

www.houstonmirror.com

houstonmirror.com

Ride Sharing Market Research Report 2021 | Upcoming Market Growth, Global Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Development Strategy, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027

Ride-Sharing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The global ride sharing market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities during the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the market are highlighted in the report. Ride sharing services are on an upward trajectory since the proliferation of mobile applications and easy access to internet. The access to modes of transportation during odd times has driven its demand in cities.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Water Treatment System Market is projected to value around US$ 112 Bn in 2030

The global water treatment market is fragmented with several large companies competing against many local and regional competitors. As worldwide population is expected to reach around 9.7 billion by 2050, it has become increasingly important to yield more with less resources. As the water treatment market continues to encounter squeezing pressures, particularly due to impacts of severe climate change, governments across the world are focusing on improving resilience and sustainability of water treatment systems.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Industrial Vision Market Report 2021-2030: Size, Product, Regions, Company Analysis And Forecast by 2027

The data experts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have conducted a thorough analysis of the global Industrial Vision Market. As per the analysis, the market is projected to hold a value of USD 11 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The ability to be able to perform various preprocessing and segmentation algorithms is anticipated to be a pivotal factor driving the global industrial vision market 2020.
ELECTRONICS
houstonmirror.com

Zeropressure Tires Market By Type (Self-supporting Type, Support Ring Type) and By Application (OEM Market, After Market) - Forecast to 2021-2031

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the zeropressure tires market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on zeropressure tires market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Phosphate Market | Industry Improvement Status and Outlook by Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors Till 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the global phosphate market 2020 through the analysis period till 2023. The alterations in phosphate market estimates due to COVID 19 pandemic is offered in the report. The phosphate industry can thrive due to growing utility of fertilizers in modern agricultural practices. The rise in utility of phosphate in the booming food and beverage sector, especially the meat segment, can contribute to the market surge. The management for kidney stone is one of the major pharmaceutical application of phosphate. The increase cases of renal issues can favor the phosphate market growth in the near future.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Oat Milk Market is Projected to Register at a Healthy CAGR of 7% During the Forecast Period 2020 - 2030

Oat milk is a popular alternative for animal-based milk, which is made from high fibre oats. Consumption of organic oat milk has been rising with increasing number of consumers inclining toward natural beverages that are free from synthetic chemicals. With increasing awareness regarding health and well-being, more and more consumers are seeking a healthy lifestyle and diet, which bodes well for to growth of the oat milk market, especially organic oat milk.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Battery-Free Sensors Market Size is projected to grow to USD 109 million by 2026; at a CAGR of 27.6%

According to the new market research report "Battery-free Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Sensor Type (Temperature Sensors, Humidity/Moisture Sensors, Pressure Sensors), Frequency, Industry (Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Battery-Free Sensors Market size is projected to grow from USD 32 million in 2021 to USD 109 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026. With rapid technological advancements, battery-free sensors are increasingly adopted in IoT applications to improve production efficiency and reduce operational and maintenance costs in the wake of COVID-19. Additionally, the ongoing miniaturization of medical and electronic devices and the growing implementation of automated condition monitoring solutions in smart factories are expected to boost the growth of the battery-free sensors market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Hydraulic Pumps Market Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.4% During 2018 - 2028

Persistence Market Research, in its latest report titled, 'Hydraulic Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028,' offers key insights and analysis on the global hydraulic pumps market. The research study offers in-depth analysis and key insights for the hydraulic pumps market report for the forecast period (2018–2028). Based...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Warehouse Management Systems Market Growing At A CAGR Of 13.1% Through 2020 - 2030

The adoption of voice technology is increasing in warehouse management systems to eliminate the need for paper-pen instructions and to reduce manual. Voice technology is an effective way to make warehouse management efficient and affordable. Integration of voice technology with warehouse management systems helps operators interact with these systems with the help of the Internet and a headset device. Operators can give commands to the system by using voice technology, and can get updates on tasks such as stock update, picking orders, and receiving products.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Battery Management System Market is projected to grow a valuation of US$ 6,221.8 Mn in 2021 & impressive 17.8% CAGR between 2021 to 2031

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global battery management system (BMS) market in its latest report titled, "2021 Analysis and Review: Battery Management System Market by Battery Type – Lithium Ion and Advanced Lead for 2021 - 2031". The battery management system (BMS) market is set to exhibit exponential growth between 2021 and 2031. BMS controls load environment, monitors battery state and accordingly balances battery charging. Battery management system prolongs battery life, helps to prevent battery damage due to overcharging and voltage fluctuations and manages optimal state of charging. BMS interfaces with the host application to provide real-time information regarding battery health.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

US Garbage Collection Trucks Market projected to grow at ~4% CAGR during 2019 to 2029 End:Persistence Market Research

The global sales of garbage collection trucks reached ~62,155 (units) in 2018, as revealed by the latest report on the garbage collection trucks market by PMR. According to the analysis, the garbage collection trucks market is projected to grow at ~4% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for garbage collection trucks from municipal and industrial sectors is likely to propel the garbage collection trucks market growth during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Detergent Alcohol Market to 2027: Top 10 Companies, Trends, Growth Factors, Global Industry Overlook during Forecast Period

Detergent Alcohols Market are derived from petrochemical and natural sources and are used across industries including household detergent, lubricant, and industrial cleaner due to its amphipathic nature. The product functions as a derivative for several household detergent products like hard surface and laundry cleaners. The global detergent alcohol market, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 6.5%, surpassing a valuation of USD 11 billion during the forecast period (2017-2025). It possesses surfactant properties and is used to clean fabrics and metal surfaces. The soaring awareness regarding the maintenance of hygiene is promoting the market growth across the globe. The increased need to control dirt borne diseases and harmful bacteria will augment the demand for the product in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Soy-Based Chemicals Market Industry Global Share, Top 5 Manufacturers Survey by Size, Promising Growth Factors, Business Boosting Strategies and Competitive Landscape till 2027

Soy-Based Chemicals Market Industry are used in various end-user industries such as paper, food & beverage, Plastic & polymers, cosmetic & personal care among others. The increasing demand from the developing economies are the major factors driving the global market for soy-based chemicals. The stringent regulations relating to the emission from fossil fuels is anticipated to be the key factor driving the global market. Moreover, the growing investment in the production of fossil fuel across the globe is expected to further add to the market for soy-based chemicals. Among the various application segment, biofuel segment closely followed by plastic and polymer sector are expected to show substantially growing during the assessed years.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Sodium Chloride Market is expected to rise at 4.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

The sodium chloride market is projected to showcase a moderate growth rate of 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 – 2031 as per the analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market will be driven by rising demand from various industries including chemicals, food and beverages, oil and gas, industrial, deicing, and water-treatment.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

The Construction Adhesive And Sealant Market Expected to Retain Dominance & Grow at an Encouraging CAGR to 2027

The Construction Adhesive And Sealant Market garners substantial traction worldwide. The market growth attributes to the huge consumption of adhesive and sealant materials across the construction industry. Besides, rising application areas of adhesive & sealant materials in DIY construction projects drive the growth of the market significantly. Moreover, growing infrastructure development projects across the globe escalate the market valuation to furthered height, creating tremendous market demand.
CONSTRUCTION
houstonmirror.com

Ultrasonic Scalpel Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026

The Ultrasonic Scalpel Market size was estimated at $2.38 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Ultrasonic scalpels, also known as harmonic scalpels, are surgical devices that use ultrasonic pulses to severe and solidify or coagulate tissue at the same time. The scalpel vibrates at frequencies ranging from 15000 to 55000 hertz, the high frequency vibration of tissue molecules generates friction and stress in surrounding tissue, which generates heat and causes protein to denature. Since the harmonic scalpel uses the ultrasonic vibrations there is minimal energy transfer to the surrounding tissues, resulting in minimal tissue damage. The most important benefit of the Harmonic Scalpel is that it decreases bleeding and healing time for the patient in contrast to other operating devices such as the steel scalpel, co2 laser, and monopolar and bipolar electrosurgery devices. The other benefits include the potential for a surgeon to make more precise cuts and an overall reduction of lateral thermal tissue injury.
CANCER
houstonmirror.com

Indoor Location Market projected to reach $19.7 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 22.9%

According to a new market research report "Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, RFID), Application (Emergency Response Management, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Indoor location market size to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 19.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period. Various factors such as the increasing number of applications powered by beacons and BLE tags; the growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, Point of Sale (PoS) devices, and digital signage; the proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based app among customers and the inefficiency of the GPS technology in the indoor environment are driving the adoption of the Indoor location market across the globe.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Specialty Silicone Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Share, Forecast to 2027

Specialty Silicones are used in wide range of end-user industries owing to its excellent properties such as thermal stability, low toxicity, low chemical reactivity, and heat and water resistance among others. The rising demand for skin and healthcare products coupled with the increased application in construction, automobile, electronics, fertilizer and chemical manufacturing among others are also significantly contributing to the growth of the market.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Cement and Concrete Additive Market : Regional Analysis and Business Opportunity and Global Demand by Forecast 2020 to 2027

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)'s assessment, the global cement, and concrete additives market has been projected to touch a valuation of USD 32,706.5 Mn by the end of 2023 up from USD 20,549.9 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The growth trajectory of the market is presumed to be dictated by the rapid developments in the construction sector. In addition, the infrastructural development programs launched by the governments are likely to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the cement and concrete additives market over the next couple of years.
MARKETS

