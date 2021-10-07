Free online guide shares 50 fun things to do in half-term and family competition

No need to break the bank—check out all the fun (and free) stuff happening throughout the city this month. As it turns out, some of the best things in life—or at least, some of the best things to do in Chicago—are free. This October, lean into the autumn spirit with Halloween events, fall festivals and other free gatherings happening throughout Chicago, or check out in-person and virtual tours of local architecture as part of Open House Chicago (there's also the Chicago Architecture Biennial, in case you haven't gotten your fill of touring the built environment). Plus, don't miss out on gallery shows, markets and other recurring events that won't cost you a dime. Ready to save some money? Check out more of the best free events happening in Chicago this month.

