Free online guide shares 50 fun things to do in half-term and family competition
Are you struggling to think of ways to entertain the kids this October half-term? 2Chill have you covered, with their free online guide of 50 Fun Things to do in Half Term. The downloadable guide is packed with suggestions of ways to keep your children occupied on their days off. From Gruffalo spotting to British waterfalls and pumpkin picking, there's so much for you to see and do as a family this autumn.www.buckinghamshirelive.com
Comments / 0