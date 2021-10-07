CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scouts remain unbeaten

By Editorials
Carbon County News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridger Scouts laid waste another opponent last weekend, this time Reed Point/Rapelje by the margin of 60-0. They are currently in 1st place in the Southern Division with 6-0.Chance Goltz provided gifts to both Pospisil boys, first for Baylor who made it 8-0 from the 5 yard catch from Goltz and then for Lucius to make it 24-0 off a 43 yard pass from Goltz. Goltz even had time to score when he made it 36-0 from a 37-yard-run. B. Pospisil added to his tally taking a 39-yard catch from Cooper Frank and Zach Althoff scored off a 2 yard run. Jake Buessing closed out the half with a 44 yard touchdown catch from Chance Pelican to make it 42-0.In the second half, Gage Goltz got in on the act with a 40 yard touchdown followed by Tate Spidhal with a 34 yard touchdown and finally Justin Dravetsky made it 60-0 off a 16 yard run. In Offensive passing C. Goltz had 4 completions from 6 attempts for 105 yards and two touchdowns with Frank making it 2 for 2 for 44 yards and one touchdown. In Receiving B. Pospisil took 3 catches for 49 yards and Rod Zentner 2 for 55. In Rushing G. Goltz had 5 for 74 yards with Spidahl 3 for 54. He also had 3 rushes for 36. In Defense, Althoff made 4 tackles with Buessing and Pelican on 6 each. Spidahl also made five. The Scouts will have the upcoming week off with a bye. “They will have two weeks to get prepared for Shields Valley on Friday Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The game against Shields Valley will be senior night for the Bridger Scouts seven seniors,” said Coach Jim Goltz.

