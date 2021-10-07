CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

‘Absolutely Foolish’ — Woman Sentenced For Approaching Bear In Yellowstone

By Zach Spadt
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Illinois woman was sentenced to four days behind bars for approaching grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park to take their pictures. The United States Attorney's Office on Thursday announced that 25-year-old Samantha Dehring was sentenced for willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards. An additional count, feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife was dismissed.

mycountry955.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.7 KORD

Woman and Dog Boil in Yellowstone Hot Pot and LIVE

I remember our first family trip to Yellowstone National Park. I was 11 and my brother was 5 years old. We got to see Old Faithful and that was pretty cool, but when you're a kid it was boring standing around waiting for it to go off! We went inside Yellowstone Lodge and even as kids could appreciate the architecture. We didn't know what the word architecture meant at the time, but you know what I mean.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Illinois Woman Sentenced After Grizzly Incident

While some might say it’s barely a punishment, a Yellowstone tourist’s imprisonment and ban are intended to send a strong message to anyone visiting the park. Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Illinois, appeared in the U.S. District Court in Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, Oct. 6. She pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards during the hearing.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Grizzly Bears
Post Register

Animal activists put spotlight on Yellowstone Bear World

THORNTON — Alex Baldwin, of Idaho Falls, remembers when he first saw Yellowstone Bear World as a young boy. He was amazed to see the large predators up close, closer than one could see the animals at any zoo or Yellowstone National Park. It wasn't until he was an adult...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Illinois woman sentenced to 4 days in jail for bear incident

An Illinois woman who got too close to a Yellowstone grizzly family so she could take photos was sentenced to four days in custody and other penalties, including a one-year ban from the national park. In a press release, Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray said Samantha R. Dehring, 25,...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
capcity.news

Woman who approached grizzly and cubs in Yellowstone gets federal custody, fines

An Illinois tourist pleaded guilty to willfully approaching and remaining while taking photos within 100 yards of a sow grizzly and her cubs. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, stiffer charges were dropped for the plea. The woman, Samantha Dehring, age 25, was sentenced to four...
ANIMALS
Sheridan Media

Tourist Sentenced For Getting Too Close To Yellowstone NP Wildlife

An Illinois woman has admitted that she got too close to wildlife within Yellowstone National Park. 25-year old Samantha Dehring was sentenced to four days in jail after she pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards. She has also...
TRAVEL
My Country 95.5

Hunter Mauled By Grizzly Bear Near Cody

Officials in Park County say a hunter sustained injuries after being mauled by a grizzly bear on Saturday. According to a news release on social media, authorities in Park County received a 911 call from the 45-year-old hunter, who advised that he'd been mauled by a bear and needed assistance.
PARK COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Dog That Ran Into Yellowstone Hot Spring Dies, Owner Hospitalized

Yesterday I posted the unfortunate story of a young woman whose dog ran and jumped into one of Yellowstone's hot springs. She went after the dog. To save the dog she had to enter the hot spring. Then, she needed to be rescued. Her father pulled her out and drove her and the dog to West Yellowstone, Montana. From there she was then transported to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
ANIMALS
mybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Injured Woman in Coma After Thermal Dive

A GoFundMe account for a severely injured tourist serves as a painful reminder of just how dangerous thermal water can be in Yellowstone National Park. When someone is injured in Yellowstone, the story usually stops once transported to a hospital for treatment. But, in this case, a social media campaign offers insight into the deadly nature of the nation’s first national park.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Wildlife Officers Remove Tire That Elk Wore Around Its Neck For 2 Years

PINE, Colo. (CBS4) – After numerous failed attempts, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers caught up with a bull elk that had worn an old tire around its neck for approximately two years. The elk was spotted in July of 2019 with the cumbersome necktie but evaded capture until Saturday night. While conducting a population survey for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness, wildlife officer Jared Lamb first saw the bull through a spotting scope in July 2019. (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) That’s when Patrick Hemstreet called CPW’s Dawson Swanson and said, “He’s in my yard right...
PINE, CO
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy