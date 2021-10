A 20 year-old Washington woman is in a coma with severe burns after jumping into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park to save her dog earlier this week. On Monday, Laiha Slayton was scalded in the Maiden’s Grave Spring while trying to save her dog from the hot spring water. Although she was only in the water for a few seconds before her father pulled her out, she still “suffered significant thermal burns from her shoulders to feet,” according to park officials. The puppy later died of its injuries, the park service announced.

