The sequel to Metroid Fusion, which was released nearly 19 years ago, rolls onto Nintendo Switch this Friday. Metroid Dread has been a fantastic surprise since its announcement at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct (and its showcases during Nintendo Treehouse Live). Nintendo has been consistently promoting Dread in a variety of trailers and Metroid Dread Reports, and even reprinting the Dark Samus and Ridley amiibo for the game’s release. Now, as we’re just a few days away from the game’s launch (and waiting for additional units of the Special Edition version of the game and the Samus and E.M.M.I amiibo 2-pack to appear), something else has dropped (er, lifted).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO