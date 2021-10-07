CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

By Reade Pickert
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for U.S. state unemployment benefits retreated last week to the lowest in a month in a broad-based decline, pointing to ongoing improvement in the labor market. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 326,000 in the week ended Oct. 2, a decrease of 38,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 348,000 applications.

Washington Post

How California Lost a Million Jobs and Gained $342 Billion

From the end of 2019 to the middle of 2021 — the duration (so far) of the pandemic, more or less — the U.S. economy grew at an annualized pace of 0.6%. That masks some pretty big regional divergences, though. Four of the five worst-performing states, with real gross domestic...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, Jobless Claims, Retail Sales

Measures of inflation in China and the U.S. highlight this week’s economic data. China’s exports, long a growth engine for the country’s economy, are expected to increase 21% from a year earlier in September, according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. That is down from a 25.6% gain in August. Meanwhile, inbound shipments are forecast to rise 19.1% from a year earlier, retreating from the 33.1% jump in August.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

New US Unemployment Benefit Claims Resume Their Downward Slide

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, reversing a recent uptick in the metric of labor market health, government data said Thursday. The Labor Department reported 326,000 new claims, seasonally adjusted, filed in the week ended October 2, 38,000 less than the previous week's upwardly revised level and fewer than analysts had expected.
MARKETS
hot96.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs rise in September

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, but layoffs increased from a 24-year low in September in part as hospitals fired unvaccinated staff and lack of workers forced closures of facilities. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 38,000 to a...
ECONOMY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. jobless claims fall to 326,000, first drop in four weeks

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, the first drop in four weeks, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Downside surprise in weekly US jobless claims

Weekly US jobless claims in the US surprised to the downside last week and some economists expected them to continue doing so. Economists at Barclays Research had been expecting a rise to 370,000. The four-week moving average, which aims to smooth out the fluctuations in the data from one week...
ECONOMY
Wenatchee World

U.S. labor market regaining footing as weekly jobless claims fall sharply

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped by the most in three months last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was regaining momentum after a recent slowdown, as the wave of COVID-19 infections began to subside. The weekly unemployment claims report from the...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims sees sharp drop, ending three-week uptrend

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains highly volatile as fewer workers than expected applied for first-time employment benefits. This is the first drop in weekly jobless claims in nearly a month. Thursday the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, down from...
MARKETS
The Spokesman-Review

Weekly jobless claims dip in Spokane County

New jobless claims in Spokane County dropped slightly last week, according to data from Washington state Employment Security Department. Laid-off workers in the county filed 287 new claims during the week ending Sept. 25, compared with 298 claims filed the week before, the department reported Thursday. New unemployment claims in...
WASHINGTON STATE
pymnts

New Jobless Claims Up for Third Consecutive Week

The number of new jobless claims inched up again for the third week in a row, hitting 362,000 for the week ending Sept. 25, up 11,000 over the previous week’s unrevised 351,000, according to the Thursday (Sept. 30) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This week’s report is...
ECONOMY
Daily Breeze

US initial jobless claims rise again, led by California

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week, led by another surge in California, and reflecting choppiness in weekly data. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 362,000 in the week ending Sept. 25, a seven-week high, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 330,000 new applications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Weekly Jobless Claims Tick Higher to 362,000

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims rose to 362,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. The four-week moving average was 340,000, an increase of 4,250 from the previous week's 335,750. The reading was above expectations of 330,000 following the prior week's 351,000. The job market has...
BUSINESS

