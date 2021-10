FLINT — Thursday morning the Flint Fire Department was at the closed Washington Elementary School because of a fire. Fire officials at the scene tell Mid-Michigan now that multiple calls came in around 12:20 a.m. When crews arrived, the fire was on the roof. However, the fire spread to multiple sections of the building. That, combined with the condition of the school, caused firefighters to pull back. They feared the building would collapse and so they allowed the school to burn.

FLINT, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO