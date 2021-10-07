Gov. Wolf Announces Almost $2 Million in Grants for Producing, Promoting Pennsylvania Beers and Wines
Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) approved grants totaling $1,925,319 for 15 projects to increase the production of Pennsylvania-made malt and brewed beverages and enhance the Pennsylvania beer industry through promotion, marketing, and research-based programs and projects, and to enhance the Pennsylvania wine industry and increase production of Pennsylvania-made wines.
