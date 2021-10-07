CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DTN Grain Midday: Futures Modestly Mixed

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn is flat to 1 cent lower, soybeans are 1 to 2 cents higher and wheat is 1 cent lower to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to 1 cent lower at midday Thursday with range-bound action continuing overnight as we settle into the middle of the recent range. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas values and soft driving demand short term, albeit with tight stocks likely to force some better production short term. South America will continue with early full-season corn planting and little weather concerns there so far.

agfax.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Under Heavy Selling Pressure Ahead of USDA Report

As trader expectations suggest a rise in U.S. soybean production and ending stocks in Tuesday’s October crop report, soybeans are under heavy selling pressure and have fallen to the lowest level since March. Corn finished a bit firmer on expectations that yield and ending stocks could decline; wheat futures closed modestly lower.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Prices Trudge Higher

Gains developed in most cattle futures trade Monday, but compared to the active buyer support last week, the shift in higher prices seemed to be a constant battle. This could limit follow-through buyer support as the week continues. Hog futures are showing additional pressure based on variable fundamental market moves.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Outlook: Wholesale Prices Expected to Continue Rising

September proved to be a month of unprecedented firmness in fertilizer prices, bringing strong trends of the previous year to another level entirely. The month opened with Hurricane Ida tearing through the Louisiana and Texas coastline, halting nitrogen production in the area and halting barge transit on the Mississippi River.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Thompson on Cotton: Supply Increasingly Bullish, but What About Demand?

As if on steroids, last week’s market continued its near vertical climb from 89 cents. The December contract has now posted new closing highs in nine of the last 11 trading sessions. Last week, in heavy volume prices traded in a very wide range of thirteen cents from a low of 103.58 to a high of 116.48, closing Friday at 110.60 for a gain of almost six cents on the week.
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soy Complex Continues to Weaken Ahead of Oct. WASDE

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is down 1 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 3 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 1 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Tuesday features the October WASDE report, with some likely changes to yield, production and ending stocks for both soybeans and corn.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Cattle Search for Direction

It was a rather neutral day for live cattle Monday with futures trading in a relatively tight range and prices finally settling on both sides of unchanged in closer months. Hogs were under pressure all day, unable to uncover aggressive buying interest as traders are wary about near-term demand and hog supplies.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Higher, Awaits Data

Overnight foreign buying dramatically lifted cotton with triple-digit gains. Traders continue to fear a smaller cotton crop across the Northern Hemisphere. The market is wanting some sort of damage confirmation for the Indian and Chinese crops. India was recently hit by a massive Cyclone, while China saw massive floods along the Yangtze River and is currently experiencing detrimental rains in the Northern Plains region.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Traders Balance Fundamentals and Technicals

The cattle complex coasted into the weekend after a strong week. Cash traded in line with what took place earlier in the week as well as weakness in boxed beef, which provided traders with little to get excited about. Hogs struggled with both lower cash and sharply lower cutouts. Cattle:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Just Slightly Firmer

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Weather in the Plains and Midwest has been beneficial for harvest, but rains are moving across the southern Plains and into Missouri and southern Iowa on Monday, and rains are projected mid-week in the Corn Belt. Tuesday features the October USDA report and possible yield revisions for both corn and soybeans.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Lower on Reversal Follow-Through

The cotton market is substantially lower Monday morning after posting what was thought to be a reversal Friday. Technically, a Key Reversal formation comes whenever the market makes new highs but closes lower all in the same day. Trading may be limited because of the closure of the U.S. Government Monday for Columbus Day, and Tuesday’s monthly supply-demand data.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Limited, Mixed Trade Developing

Market movements have stabilized at the end of the week with narrowly mixed price shifts seen in cattle markets following aggressive gains through the week. Hog futures have trickled higher Friday morning as traders focus on establishing longer-term stability. Limited activity is seen in livestock trade Friday morning as traders...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Retreat From Earlier Gains

All the active grain futures contracts were higher earlier Friday, but most fell back by the close, leaving only spring wheat and oats with higher closes and new contract highs. Palm oil and crude oil traded higher Friday, but December soybean oil ended down 0.55 cent. December corn closed down...
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Markets Score Good Week

Despite light to moderate pressure on Friday, the cattle complex saw gains during the week. Wild market swings over the last two weeks have finally created market stability, as mixed live cattle trade Friday appears to be setting the market up for a more fundamentally based trade next week. From...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: Fertilizer Risk-Mitigation Strategies – DTN

There’s nothing simple about figuring out crop fertility for 2022. Examining what worked and what didn’t this year and pairing that with soil and in-season tissue testing is a good place to start. Sulfur, potassium and phosphorus were among the top nutrients that some corn and soybeans ran short on...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Tips Lower

After scaling near 10-year-price highs this week, the cotton market witnessed a bit of profit taking this Friday. By most technical measurements, the market is overbought with the speculative funds thought to be more than excessively net-long. Volume this week has been huge. However, none of the above market conditions constitute any sort of an automatic sell signal. Friday afternoon the CFTC will update its commitment of traders data. It will be interesting to see how loaded long, or not, the managed funds are.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: New Contract Highs Overnight

In its overnight trading, December cotton posted new contract highs and prices traded close to its five hundred point-limit. There are legitimate fears crop losses across the Northern Hemisphere are encouraging buying from the holiday-rested Chinese. To that end, Indian officials are suggesting exports there could fall by 36% for the 2021/22 season. India’s top concern has always been the domestic textile industry. There have been times in the past where India has been known to cease all exports.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soy Complex Leads Gains into Weekend

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 3 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 11 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are higher across the board, led by the soy complex. With Chinese markets open for the first time this week following Golden Week celebrations, it would appear they brought with it some buying enthusiasm for soybeans.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Momentum Builds in Surging Feeder Cattle Market

Building on early week success, feeder cattle futures posted the largest one-day rally of the year with October contracts breaking above $160 per cwt and posting a $3.55 per cwt gain. This helped spark active gains in live cattle trade as traders are moving away from recent lows as buyer momentum continues to flood into the market.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Prices Spike Over Last Month

Retail fertilizer prices are pushing considerably higher once again, according to prices tracked by DTN for the fourth week of September 2021. Five of the eight major fertilizers saw significant price increases, which DTN designates as 5% or higher, compared to last month. Leading the way was potash, which was...
AGRICULTURE

