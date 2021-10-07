DTN Grain Midday: Futures Modestly Mixed

After scaling near 10-year-price highs this week, the cotton market witnessed a bit of profit taking this Friday. By most technical measurements, the market is overbought with the speculative funds thought to be more than excessively net-long. Volume this week has been huge. However, none of the above market conditions constitute any sort of an automatic sell signal. Friday afternoon the CFTC will update its commitment of traders data. It will be interesting to see how loaded long, or not, the managed funds are.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO