DTN Grain Midday: Futures Modestly Mixed
Corn is flat to 1 cent lower, soybeans are 1 to 2 cents higher and wheat is 1 cent lower to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to 1 cent lower at midday Thursday with range-bound action continuing overnight as we settle into the middle of the recent range. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas values and soft driving demand short term, albeit with tight stocks likely to force some better production short term. South America will continue with early full-season corn planting and little weather concerns there so far.agfax.com
