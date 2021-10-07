Middle School Student-Athletes of the Month for September
October 7, 2021. Chelan WA. Chelan Middle School has announced four student-athletes of the month for September. Congratulations to Fernando Saucedo, Ximena Chavez, Leilani Fernandez-Avila, and Edwin Avila for being named September Student-Athletes of the Month for Chelan Middle School! Each student-athlete represents one of our athletic program core values of integrity, passion, accountability, and growth mindset.chelanathletics.com
Comments / 0