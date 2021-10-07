Ex-DEATH Members JAMES MURPHY + TERRY BUTLER To Perform 'Spiritual Healing' LP On Anniversary Of CHUCK SCHULDINER's Death

Founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who has just released the debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST, says that he has no problems with fans making comparisons between the two groups. "It's absolutely fine, because it's who I am and what I am and what I do and how I do it," he told Brazilian journalist Igor Miranda in a new interview (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It's too late to change; I can't change. I can't go out and buy different guitars and different amplifiers and start to write differently and think differently. I have to do things the way that I like them to be done. And that's what I did in JUDAS PRIEST for all those years to the best of my ability. But even now that I don't have to consult with anyone else, really, then I feel a lot more freedom to be able to do this.

