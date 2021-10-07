Ex-DEATH Members JAMES MURPHY + TERRY BUTLER To Perform 'Spiritual Healing' LP On Anniversary Of CHUCK SCHULDINER's Death
Former DEATH members James Murphy (guitar) and Terry Butler (bass) will perform the band's classic third album, "Spiritual Healing", in its entirety at two shows in Florida. The December 11 and December 12 concerts at the Brass Mug in Tampa — where Murphy and Butler will be joined by drummer Gus Rios (ex-MALEVOLENT CREATION, DIVINE EMPIRE) and guitarist/vocalist Matt Harvey (EXHUMED, GRUESOME) — will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the passing of DEATH mastermind Chuck Schuldiner.www.blabbermouth.net
Comments / 0