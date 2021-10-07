CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-DEATH Members JAMES MURPHY + TERRY BUTLER To Perform 'Spiritual Healing' LP On Anniversary Of CHUCK SCHULDINER's Death

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer DEATH members James Murphy (guitar) and Terry Butler (bass) will perform the band's classic third album, "Spiritual Healing", in its entirety at two shows in Florida. The December 11 and December 12 concerts at the Brass Mug in Tampa — where Murphy and Butler will be joined by drummer Gus Rios (ex-MALEVOLENT CREATION, DIVINE EMPIRE) and guitarist/vocalist Matt Harvey (EXHUMED, GRUESOME) — will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the passing of DEATH mastermind Chuck Schuldiner.

Ex-DEATH Members To Play Spiritual Healing In Full This December

Ex-Death guitarist James Murphy and bassist Terry Butler will perform Death's 1990 album Spiritual Healing in full on December 11 and 12 at The Brass Mug in Tampa, FL. The duo will be joined by drummer Gus Rios (Gruesome) and guitarist and vocalist Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome, Expulsion) for both performances.
