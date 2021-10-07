CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

U.S. car makers are going electric and trying to change the world in the process

NPR
 6 days ago

General Motors' CEO Mary Barra's speech to investors yesterday was pretty lofty. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARY BARRA: We have changed the world before, and we're going to do it again. INSKEEP: Starting by changing her industry because the auto industry is looking to reshape itself as high-tech, climate-friendly, electric...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Steve Inskeep
IEEE Spectrum

As Electric Car Makers Ante Up Billions, Software Is Ace in the Hole

Welcome to the planet's grandest high-stakes poker game, one where the players at the table are auto manufacturers frantically raising the ante in their financial commitments, betting tens of billions and their very survival on their electric vehicle development decisions. In early 2019, Reuters estimated that the top 29 global...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Tesla Cars#Future Cars#Npr#Chevrolet#Gm
CNET

Here are the best electric cars for 2021

Shopping for a new car can be tough. If you're looking at buying an electric car, it can be even more difficult. While EV ownership is a smooth process, there's more to consider to ensure these cars are a good fit for your lifestyle. Thankfully, we have a group of expert editors here to help.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Opinion: can mass-market makers ever profit from electric cars?

As one company predicts seeing a profit on EVs in only their tenth year of use, we ask if manufacturers are going to struggle. While the European car industry is hurtling towards the mass manufacturing of electric vehicles, there’s a question hovering over whether car makers will be able to make a profit on such cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

World's Whitest White Will Make Electric Cars Even Greener

Purdue University in Indiana recently created the whitest white paint the world has ever seen. In the process, it received a Guinness World Record for making it the whitest white ever. You might be wondering what this has to do with an automotive publication, and that's a good question. "When...
CARS
WRIC - ABC 8News

US regulators to Tesla: Why no recall?

U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
AFP

Tesla under fresh scrutiny over assisted driving features

The US highway safety watchdog has pushed Tesla for details about its driver-assistance systems, specifically whether it has barred some people testing the features from reporting possible safety concerns. As part of a preliminary probe opened after a series of accidents with emergency vehicles, the regulator on Tuesday ordered Elon Musk's electric car company to provide information about confidentiality agreements with drivers who have been testing a new feature since October 2020. The feature, called Full Self-Driving (FSD), is designed to allow the cars to detect stop signs and turn at intersections, while the existing Autopilot function is mainly used to manage speed and keep the vehicle in a lane. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) cited reports saying the confidentiality agreements "allegedly limit the participants from sharing information about FSD that portrays the feature negatively."
CARS
Popular Science

The enormous cost of the Bolt EV recall is falling on LG

In late August, General Motors announced that it was recalling all of its Bolt electric vehicles due to a risk of fire stemming from defective batteries. Today, the automaker said that it will be reimbursed for the costs of that recall from LG, the company that makes the battery cells in the vehicles’ power systems. GM estimates that the recall will cost them $2 billion, although they don’t yet know the precise number.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Tensions rise as US seeks answers from Tesla over no recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn’t file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators. In a letter to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker Tuesday that it must […]
BUSINESS
Autosport Online

World Rallycross announces 14-car grid for first fully electric season

World RX bosses, previously IMG and now Rallycross Promoter GmbH, have been working on a switch to electric cars at the discipline’s highest level since 2017. Having won an FIA tender process in late 2019 to supply two-motor, 500kW electric kits that can be retrofitted to existing RX1 machines or designed into new cars, Austrian firm Kreisel has been developing the concept in a Skoda Fabia-based rally car since last year.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy