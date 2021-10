Governor Beshear said the Commonwealth is experiencing a decline in coronavirus cases. During his briefing Thursday Beshear said it’s being reflected in fewer hospitalizations, intensive care patients, and Kentuckians on ventilators. “This is more people getting vaccinated. This is more people wearing their masks. Keep it up. Remember that line is still way too high. If we went back a month-and-a-half, where we are right now would rightfully scare the heck out of us, so let’s make sure that that decline continues,” said Beshear.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO